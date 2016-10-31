Boston.Indymedia

Create account | Log in All sections News Commentary Announcement Review Interview All categories DNC Education Environment Gender Gentrification GLBT/Queer Globalization Human Rights International Labor Media Occupy Boston Organizing Palestine Police and Prisons Politics Race Radical Culture Social Welfare Technology War and Militarism Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version News :: Politics Video-Photos: Jill Stein in Boston yesterday Boston-Oct. 30, 2016:

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein spoke to a large rally in Boston.The only candidate for peace and social justice. Click on image for a larger version

Boston, Mass.-Oct. 30, 2016:

Jill Stein, Green Party candidate for president, spoke at

a rally in Boston yesterday at Old South Church.

The church was full-good numbers turned out.

She is from Mass. and said she was happy to be

here again. She gave a stirring speech outlining

her platform of peace and social justice-she is the

only candidate who is anti-war, supports Black Lives

Matter, supports the indigenous people in N. Dakota

trying to stop the pipeline, supports free college tuition

and universal health care. A vote for Jill Stein is NOT

throwing your vote away-if she can get at least 5%

of the vote, the Green Party will be recognized as an

official political party and receive 10 million dollars from

the presidential campaign fund in 2020--a Green vote is a vote for the future of the US and the world.

I got some photos and a video of most of Jill's speech.

Links below.

Green in 2016

VIDEO:

https://youtu.be/DgYMyTLcTjc



PHOTOS:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/protestphotos1/albums/72157675842750036



http://www.jill2016.com/ Click on image for a larger version

This work licensed under a

Creative Commons license.