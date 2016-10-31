Boston.Indymedia

 US Indymedia Global Indymedia Publish About us
News :: Politics
Video-Photos: Jill Stein in Boston yesterday
by Michael Borkson for IMC 31 Oct 2016
Boston-Oct. 30, 2016:
Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein spoke to a large rally in Boston.The only candidate for peace and social justice.
Jill Stein for president-Green-edit Boston 10-30-16 (8).jpg
Boston, Mass.-Oct. 30, 2016:
Jill Stein, Green Party candidate for president, spoke at
a rally in Boston yesterday at Old South Church.
The church was full-good numbers turned out.
She is from Mass. and said she was happy to be
here again. She gave a stirring speech outlining
her platform of peace and social justice-she is the
only candidate who is anti-war, supports Black Lives
Matter, supports the indigenous people in N. Dakota
trying to stop the pipeline, supports free college tuition
and universal health care. A vote for Jill Stein is NOT
throwing your vote away-if she can get at least 5%
of the vote, the Green Party will be recognized as an
official political party and receive 10 million dollars from
the presidential campaign fund in 2020--a Green vote is a vote for the future of the US and the world.
I got some photos and a video of most of Jill's speech.
Links below.
Green in 2016
VIDEO:
https://youtu.be/DgYMyTLcTjc

PHOTOS:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/protestphotos1/albums/72157675842750036

http://www.jill2016.com/
Jill Stein for pres 10-30-16 2 edit.jpg
Jill Stein for president-Green-edit Boston 10-30-16 (1).jpg
jill stein for pres 10-30-16 3 edit (3).jpg
jill stein for pres 10-30-16 3 edit (2).jpg
Jill Stein for president-Green-edit Boston 10-30-16 (12).jpg
Jill Stein for president-Green-edit Boston 10-30-16 (11).jpg
Jill Stein for president-Green-edit Boston 10-30-16 (4).jpg

