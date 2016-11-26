Boston.Indymedia

Create account | Log in All sections News Commentary Announcement Review Interview All categories DNC Education Environment Gender Gentrification GLBT/Queer Globalization Human Rights International Labor Media Occupy Boston Organizing Palestine Police and Prisons Politics Race Radical Culture Social Welfare Technology War and Militarism Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version News :: Human Rights Video-Photos: 47th Native American National Day Of Mourning-Nov. 24, 2016 Plymouth, Mass.-Nov.24, 2016:

About 1000 Native Americans and their supporters held their annual Thanksgiving day protest in Plymouth -protesting the genocide committed by the European invaders against the indigenous peoples of the Americas. Click on image for a larger version

solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux resistance against the N.Dakota pipeline, as well as speaking out for Native American

political prisoner Leonard Peltier, to push for possibly his final

chance for freedom, if Obama grants him clemency before leaving office. There was a spirited march through Plymouth, taking the

movement to the streets.Solidarity from Plymouth Rock to Standing Rock. The protest was organized by United American Indians Of New England-the following is from their website

-Since 1970, Native Americans and our supporters have gathered at noon on Cole's Hill in Plymouth to commemorate a National Day of Mourning on the US thanksgiving holiday. Many Native Americans do not celebrate the arrival of the Pilgrims and other European settlers. Thanksgiving day is a reminder of the genocide of millions of Native people, the theft of Native lands, and the relentless assault on Native culture. Participants in National Day of Mourning honor Native ancestors and the struggles of Native peoples to survive today. It is a day of remembrance and spiritual connection as well as a protest of the racism and oppression which Native Americans continue to experience.-

Video:

https://youtu.be/9y7z9IiWesE

Photos:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/protestphotos1/sets/72157675467167341 Click on image for a larger version

