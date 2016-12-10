Boston.Indymedia

 US Indymedia Global Indymedia Publish About us
Commentary :: Police and Prisons
(A-Radio) Anarchist Black Cross Czech: Presentation on Operation Fenix and related issues
by A-Radio Berlin 10 Dec 2016
In the end of November of 2016 we had the opportunity of recording a presentation in Berlin by the Anarchist Black Cross in Czech Republic on the topic of Operation Fenix. The talk comprised the following topics: a short review of what had happened, the use of the term „terrorism“, the topic of solidarity in Czech Republic and in general, a reflection on mistakes and how to deal with repression and police infiltrators, and finally the current development of the anarchist movement in that country.
Click on image for a larger version

Logo_v1_lilajpg.jpg
You'll find the audio (to listen online or download in different sizes) here: http://aradio.blogsport.de/2016/12/04/a-radio-in-english-anarchist-black/

Length: 1:11 h

You can find other English and Spanish language audios here: http://aradio.blogsport.de/englishcastellano/.

Among our last audios you can find:
* An audio version of Qiyas Ibrahimov's speech in court, an imprisoned anarchist from Azerbaijan: http://aradio.blogsport.de/2016/11/01/a-radio-in-english-azerbaijan-stat/
* A presentation on the Prison Strike in the USA 2016: http://aradio.blogsport.de/2016/10/24/a-radio-in-english-presentation-th/
* An interview about the "flower holiday" in Azerbaijan and the imprisoned anarchists: http://aradio.blogsport.de/2016/09/26/a-radio-in-english-azerbaijan-the-/
* An interview on the repression against anarchists in Czech: http://aradio.blogsport.de/2016/09/08/a-radio-in-english-antifenix-inter/
* Reflections on the NoBorder Camp Thessaloniki 2016: http://aradio.blogsport.de/2016/08/25/a-radio-in-english-reflections-on-/
* An interview about the ongoing defense of the Rog factory squat in Ljubljana: http://aradio.blogsport.de/2016/06/17/interview-on-the-defense-of-the-ro/

Enjoy! And please feel free to share!

A-Radio Berlin

ps.: We are now on Twitter! Please feel welcome to follow us at @aradio_berlin!
ps2.: Please note: We are always looking for people willing to lend us a hand with transcriptions and translations from Spanish or German into English as well as people able to do voice recordings - in order to amplify our international radio work. You can contact us at aradio-berlin/at/riseup(dot)net!

This work is in the public domain.
