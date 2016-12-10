Boston.Indymedia

Create account | Log in All sections News Commentary Announcement Review Interview All categories DNC Education Environment Gender Gentrification GLBT/Queer Globalization Human Rights International Labor Media Occupy Boston Organizing Palestine Police and Prisons Politics Race Radical Culture Social Welfare Technology War and Militarism Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version (A-Radio) Anarchist Black Cross Czech: Presentation on Operation Fenix and related issues In the end of November of 2016 we had the opportunity of recording a presentation in Berlin by the Anarchist Black Cross in Czech Republic on the topic of Operation Fenix. The talk comprised the following topics: a short review of what had happened, the use of the term „terrorism“, the topic of solidarity in Czech Republic and in general, a reflection on mistakes and how to deal with repression and police infiltrators, and finally the current development of the anarchist movement in that country. Click on image for a larger version

You'll find the audio (to listen online or download in different sizes) here: http://aradio.blogsport.de/2016/12/04/a-radio-in-english-anarchist-black/



Length: 1:11 h



You can find other English and Spanish language audios here: http://aradio.blogsport.de/englishcastellano/.



Enjoy! And please feel free to share!



A-Radio Berlin



This work is in the public domain.