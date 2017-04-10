|
News :: War and Militarism
Video/Photos-Protest Against Trump's War On Syria-Boston April 8, 2017
by Boston Indymedia
10 Apr 2017
Boston Common-April 8, 2017:
About 200 peace activists including Syrian-Americans protested Trump's cruise missile attack on Syria. This attack could lead to a dangerous military confrontation with Russia as well as aggravating
the violence and refugee crisis in Syria. More bombing isn't the solution-negotiation between all warring parties is.There was also a protest against the war on Syria on friday April 7 at the same location. These 2 protests were some of many worldwide.
Video of sat. protest:
https://youtu.be/ALrQBS-iwsE
