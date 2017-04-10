Boston.Indymedia

Create account | Log in All sections News Commentary Announcement Review Interview All categories DNC Education Environment Gender Gentrification GLBT/Queer Globalization Human Rights International Labor Media Occupy Boston Organizing Palestine Police and Prisons Politics Race Radical Culture Social Welfare Technology War and Militarism Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version News :: War and Militarism Video/Photos-Protest Against Trump's War On Syria-Boston April 8, 2017 Boston Common-April 8, 2017:

About 200 peace activists protested the US war on Syria.

Video and photos. Click on image for a larger version

Boston Common-April 8, 2017:

About 200 peace activists including Syrian-Americans protested Trump's cruise missile attack on Syria. This attack could lead to a dangerous military confrontation with Russia as well as aggravating

the violence and refugee crisis in Syria. More bombing isn't the solution-negotiation between all warring parties is.There was also a protest against the war on Syria on friday April 7 at the same location. These 2 protests were some of many worldwide.

Video of sat. protest:

https://youtu.be/ALrQBS-iwsE

