IVAW Winter Soldier

Winter Soldier
Testimonies
Brad Presente

News :: War and Militarism
Video/Photos-Protest Against Trump's War On Syria-Boston April 8, 2017
by Boston Indymedia 10 Apr 2017
Boston Common-April 8, 2017:
About 200 peace activists protested the US war on Syria.
Video and photos.
Syria-Guantanamo protest 4-8-17 009.jpg
Boston Common-April 8, 2017:
About 200 peace activists including Syrian-Americans protested Trump's cruise missile attack on Syria. This attack could lead to a dangerous military confrontation with Russia as well as aggravating
the violence and refugee crisis in Syria. More bombing isn't the solution-negotiation between all warring parties is.There was also a protest against the war on Syria on friday April 7 at the same location. These 2 protests were some of many worldwide.
Video of sat. protest:
https://youtu.be/ALrQBS-iwsE
Syria-Guantanamo protest 4-8-17 027.jpg
Syria-Guantanamo protest 4-8-17 008.jpg
Syria-Guantanamo protest 4-8-17 005.jpg
Syria-Guantanamo protest 4-8-17 013.jpg
