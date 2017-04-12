 US Indymedia Global Indymedia Publish About us
Printed from Boston IMC : http://boston.indymedia.org/
Boston.Indymedia
IVAW Winter Soldier

Winter Soldier
Testimonies
Brad Presente

Other Local News

Spare Change News
Open Media Boston
Somerville Voices
Cradle of Liberty
The Sword and Shield

Local Radio Shows

WMBR 88.1 FM
What's Left
WEDS at 8:00 pm
Local Edition
FRI (alt) at 5:30 pm

WMFO 91.5 FM
Socialist Alternative
SUN 11:00 am

WZBC 90.3 FM
Sounds of Dissent
SAT at 11:00 am
Truth and Justice Radio
SUN at 6:00 am

US Indymedia Centers

Philadelphia
Washington, DC
Atlanta
Rochester
Chicago
Urbana-Champaign
Los Angeles
Portland, OR
San Francisco
Create account Log in
Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version
News :: Education : Organizing
Institute for Advanced Troublemaking Workshops in August
by Institute for Advanced Troublemaking 12 Apr 2017
This August will be the launch of the Institute for Advanced Troublemaking, a week-long anarchist theory and action summer camp. Camp will take place from August 11th - 18th, 2017 in Worcester, MA.
Our long term goal for the I.A.T. is to create a lasting anarchist education hub in the Northeast that can train new and old organizers alike beyond the basics in anarchist theory, anti-oppression and movement building. We have seen the need for our movements to develop a more cohesive and strategic outlook for the days ahead- building innovative new strategies that can present a revolutionary challenge to the state, capitalism, and systemic violence.

Rather than an activism 101, our intention is to cultivate deeper understanding and praxis of anarchist organizing among people who are already doing some of that work.

Currently we are seeking proposals for multi-session courses, workshops, and trainings. If you have a sickkkk idea based in revolutionary movement building, non-academic theory, or direct action skills apply here: https://tinyurl.com/kbn24ns

We have limited space so please send us an application to attend! You can fill out your application to attend here: https://tinyurl.com/knkwxks

https://advancedtroublemaking.wordpress.com/

Get in touch!: E-mail: advancedtroublemaking (at) tutanota.com websiteeee: https://advancedtroublemaking.wordpress.com/ Fedbook: https://www.facebook.com/AdvancedTroublemaking/

This work is in the public domain.
Add a quick comment
Title
Your name Your email

Comment
Text Format
Anti-spam Enter the following number into the box:
To add more detailed comments, or to upload files, see the full comment form.