Boston.Indymedia

Create account | Log in All sections News Commentary Announcement Review Interview All categories DNC Education Environment Gender Gentrification GLBT/Queer Globalization Human Rights International Labor Media Occupy Boston Organizing Palestine Police and Prisons Politics Race Radical Culture Social Welfare Technology War and Militarism Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version News :: Education : Organizing Institute for Advanced Troublemaking Workshops in August This August will be the launch of the Institute for Advanced Troublemaking, a week-long anarchist theory and action summer camp. Camp will take place from August 11th - 18th, 2017 in Worcester, MA. Our long term goal for the I.A.T. is to create a lasting anarchist education hub in the Northeast that can train new and old organizers alike beyond the basics in anarchist theory, anti-oppression and movement building. We have seen the need for our movements to develop a more cohesive and strategic outlook for the days ahead- building innovative new strategies that can present a revolutionary challenge to the state, capitalism, and systemic violence.



Rather than an activism 101, our intention is to cultivate deeper understanding and praxis of anarchist organizing among people who are already doing some of that work.



Currently we are seeking proposals for multi-session courses, workshops, and trainings. If you have a sickkkk idea based in revolutionary movement building, non-academic theory, or direct action skills apply here: https://tinyurl.com/kbn24ns



We have limited space so please send us an application to attend! You can fill out your application to attend here: https://tinyurl.com/knkwxks



https://advancedtroublemaking.wordpress.com/



Get in touch!: E-mail: advancedtroublemaking (at) tutanota.com websiteeee: https://advancedtroublemaking.wordpress.com/ Fedbook: https://www.facebook.com/AdvancedTroublemaking/

This work is in the public domain.