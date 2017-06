Create account | Log in All sections News Commentary Announcement Review Interview All categories DNC Education Environment Gender Gentrification GLBT/Queer Globalization Human Rights International Labor Media Occupy Boston Organizing Palestine Police and Prisons Politics Race Radical Culture Social Welfare Technology War and Militarism Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version News :: Human Rights Video-Boston May Day rally/march May 1, 2017 Boston Common-May 1, 2017:

About 7,000 pro-immigrant and labor activists gathered for a revolutionary May Day 2017 on Boston Common. Click on image for a larger version

They then had a spirited march to Copley Sq. Organized by the Boston May Day Coalition. Short video:

https://youtu.be/WdLHJNF21Ww



www.BostonMayDay.org