News :: War and Militarism
Video/photos:No War On N.Korea protest 8/13/2017
by Boston Indymedia staff
24 Aug 2017
Boston Common-Park St.-Aug. 23, 2017:
Protest yesterday in Boston against a US war on
North Korea. Good turnout, great speakers, including Jill Stein.
Click on image for a larger version
Boston Common-Park St.-Aug. 23, 2017:
Protest yesterday in Boston against a US war on
North Korea. Good turnout, great speakers. Scroll down
for video/photo links I took.
From the organizers post:
Right now and for the next two weeks, the U.S. and South Korean militaries are conducting joint military maneuvers on North Korea’s doorstep. These highly provocative exercises only heighten the tensions and the danger of war in the whole area. In response organizers from the Korean peace movement, Mass. Peace Action, American Friends Service Committee, United for Justice with Peace, the Answer Coalition, Chelsea United Against War, and Democratic Socialists of America are calling for this emergency action TODAY to oppose these war games and insist that the option of war is taken off the table.
Presentations by:
Ramsay Liem
Rev. Kil Sang Yoon (theologian; President, Korean National Coordinating Council)
Jill Stein (just returned from delegation to S. Korea)
Rev. Yohan Go, pastor at the BU School of Theology
Paul Atwood (Vets for Peace; Instructor, UMASS-Boston where he teaches course on Korean War)
Sofia Wolman
Joseph Gerson (AFSC, Director International Peace Bureau, Asia-Pacific scholar, author of books on nuclear war and the Hiroshima-Nagasaki Bombings)
Reader/Poet from Warrior Writers Project at UMASS Boston
VIDEO(featuring Jill Stein):
https://youtu.be/okifHbg5jNM
PHOTOS:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/protestphotos1/albums/72157685456404800
