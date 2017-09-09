Boston.Indymedia

|
Video-Photos:Second Boston Protest Against US-trump war on N. Korea
by Boston IMC staff
09 Sep 2017
Boston Common-Sept. 8, 2017:
UJP and Mass Peace Action held its second
protest against trump provoking war on
North Korea.The first protest was on Aug. 23.
video-photos -
video:
https://youtu.be/Eu3xOYw5FUQ
photos:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/protestphotos1/albums/72157688792493535