Boston.Indymedia

Printed from Boston IMC
IVAW Winter Soldier

Winter Soldier
Testimonies
Brad Presente

News :: War and Militarism
Video-Photos:Second Boston Protest Against US-trump war on N. Korea
by Boston IMC staff 09 Sep 2017
Boston Common-Sept. 8, 2017:
UJP and Mass Peace Action held its second
protest against trump provoking war on
North Korea.The first protest was on Aug. 23.
No War On North Korea 9-8-2017 025.jpg
video-photos -


video:
https://youtu.be/Eu3xOYw5FUQ

photos:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/protestphotos1/albums/72157688792493535
