Boston.Indymedia

Boston Common-Sept. 8, 2017:

UJP and Mass Peace Action held its second

protest against trump provoking war on

North Korea.The first protest was on Aug. 23.

video-photos -





video:

https://youtu.be/Eu3xOYw5FUQ



photos:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/protestphotos1/albums/72157688792493535