Boston.Indymedia

Announcement :: Education : Organizing
2017 Boston Anarchist Bookfair
by BABF Collective
Email: bostonanarchistbookfair (nospam) gmail.com 		24 Sep 2017
This year's Boston Anarchist Bookfair will be held at Boston University on November 11-12, 2017. Due to popular request we're extending workshop and table submissions to September 30:
Submit workshop proposals at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfINo7qJtOcQMTdi5zNiJaObwQWtRkh

Apply for a table at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf2zRBdVuGKS8UPAVjhz4HGmgUk33sF

For those who applied earlier, thank you! We're in the process of notifying you all now.

Solidarity, BABF Organizing Collective
http://bostonanarchistbookfair.org/

