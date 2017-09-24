Boston.Indymedia

|
2017 Boston Anarchist Bookfair
by BABF Collective
Email: bostonanarchistbookfair (nospam) gmail.com
24 Sep 2017
This year's Boston Anarchist Bookfair will be held at Boston University on November 11-12, 2017. Due to popular request we're extending workshop and table submissions to September 30:
Submit workshop proposals at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfINo7qJtOcQMTdi5zNiJaObwQWtRkh
Apply for a table at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf2zRBdVuGKS8UPAVjhz4HGmgUk33sF
For those who applied earlier, thank you! We're in the process of notifying you all now.
Solidarity, BABF Organizing Collective
See also:
http://bostonanarchistbookfair.org/
