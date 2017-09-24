Boston.Indymedia

Create account | Log in All sections News Commentary Announcement Review Interview All categories DNC Education Environment Gender Gentrification GLBT/Queer Globalization Human Rights International Labor Media Occupy Boston Organizing Palestine Police and Prisons Politics Race Radical Culture Social Welfare Technology War and Militarism Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version Announcement :: Education : Organizing 2017 Boston Anarchist Bookfair This year's Boston Anarchist Bookfair will be held at Boston University on November 11-12, 2017. Due to popular request we're extending workshop and table submissions to September 30: Submit workshop proposals at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfINo7qJtOcQMTdi5zNiJaObwQWtRkh



Apply for a table at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf2zRBdVuGKS8UPAVjhz4HGmgUk33sF



For those who applied earlier, thank you! We're in the process of notifying you all now.



Solidarity, BABF Organizing Collective See also:

http://bostonanarchistbookfair.org/



