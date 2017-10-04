Boston.Indymedia

Create account | Log in All sections News Commentary Announcement Review Interview All categories DNC Education Environment Gender Gentrification GLBT/Queer Globalization Human Rights International Labor Media Occupy Boston Organizing Palestine Police and Prisons Politics Race Radical Culture Social Welfare Technology War and Militarism Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version News :: International Puerto Rico and US Virgin Island Religious Leaders Issue Debt and Aid Statement As President Trump Visits Islands As President Trump visits Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, island religious leaders are calling for aid, debt relief and measures to end child poverty. The statement is issued by San Juan's Catholic Archbishop, Roberto González Nieves, St. Thomas' Catholic Bishop Herbert A. Bevard and Evangelical Bible Society Head Reverend Heriberto Martínez. "Our islands can not pay debt until we've rebuilt and we see positive economic recovery. We need a debt payment moratorium, debts must be cancelled and reduced to sustainable payable levels," wrote González, Bevard, and Martínez in their statement. "When economies are already dealing with austerity policies and financial crisis, they are ill prepared to deal with natural disasters like Hurricanes Irma and Maria."



Before Hurricanes Irma and Maria hit Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, both US territories were wrestling with financial crisis and high child poverty rates. Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Island religious leaders express that since the hurricanes struck, many civil institutions and communication systems collapsed.



"Before the hurricanes hit, we were dealing with a severe debt crisis on the islands with troubling austerity policies. Now we are dealing with a serious humanitarian crises," said Jubilee USA Executive Director Eric LeCompte who works with the islands' religious leaders. "The islands need sufficient recovery aid and debt relief to rebuild."



Read Eric LeCompte's statement on the crisis:

http://www.jubileeusa.org/religious_development_group_releases_statement



Read religious leaders' statement in English:

http://www.jubileeusa.org/english_pr_usvi_relleadappeal4aid_debt_endchil



En español:

http://www.jubileeusa.org/spanish_pr_usvi_relleadappeal4aid_debt_endchil

This work is in the public domain.