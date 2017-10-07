Boston.Indymedia

Create account | Log in All sections News Commentary Announcement Review Interview All categories DNC Education Environment Gender Gentrification GLBT/Queer Globalization Human Rights International Labor Media Occupy Boston Organizing Palestine Police and Prisons Politics Race Radical Culture Social Welfare Technology War and Militarism Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version News :: War and Militarism Video and Photos: 16 year war on Afghanistan protest Boston Common-Oct. 4 , 2017:

Oct. 6 marks the 16th anniversary of the post 911 US attack on Afghanistan-the war is still going on. Click on image for a larger version

video-photos: 16 year war on Afghanistan protest Video and photos from wed. Oct. 4 anti-war rally-scroll down to bottom for links.

(from the organizers announcement):

Peace Vigil and Rally: End the Endless Wars!

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2017, 5:15 pm to 6:15 pm

Where: Park Street Station • Tremont and Park Streets • Boston

NO TROOP ESCALATION; U.S. OUT OF AFGHANISTAN!

The U.S. began the “War on Terror” by attacking Afghanistan on October 6, 2001. Rather than ending terror, a War OF Terror was unleashed. It has cost thousands of US troops, tens of thousands of Afghan lives and 2.4 Trillion dollars!



President Trump is continuing the wars of the past decades and making unhinged threats towards Iran, North Korea, Venezuela and many other nations.



This has to stop!



What can you do?



Join us at a monthly vigil and rally on the most urgent issues of the endless wars.



Park Street. October 4, November 8 and December 6, 5:15-6:15PM.



UNITED FOR JUSTICE WITH PEACE (617 383-4857, info (at) justicewithpeace.org)

Co-Sponsors (in formation): Mass. Peace Action, United National Antiwar Coalition, WILPF



Photographer:Michael Borkson

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/2GpaR9p6yyY

PHOTOS: https://www.flickr.com/photos/protestphotos1/albums/72157687600950723 Click on image for a larger version

