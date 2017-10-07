 US Indymedia Global Indymedia Publish About us
Boston.Indymedia
News :: War and Militarism
Video and Photos: 16 year war on Afghanistan protest
by Boston Indymedia staff 07 Oct 2017
Boston Common-Oct. 4 , 2017:
Oct. 6 marks the 16th anniversary of the post 911 US attack on Afghanistan-the war is still going on.
Afghanistan war 16 years protest 10-4-17 008.JPG
video-photos: 16 year war on Afghanistan protest
Video and photos from wed. Oct. 4 anti-war rally-scroll down to bottom for links.
(from the organizers announcement):
Peace Vigil and Rally: End the Endless Wars!
When: Wednesday, October 4, 2017, 5:15 pm to 6:15 pm
Where: Park Street Station • Tremont and Park Streets • Boston
NO TROOP ESCALATION; U.S. OUT OF AFGHANISTAN!
The U.S. began the “War on Terror” by attacking Afghanistan on October 6, 2001. Rather than ending terror, a War OF Terror was unleashed. It has cost thousands of US troops, tens of thousands of Afghan lives and 2.4 Trillion dollars!

President Trump is continuing the wars of the past decades and making unhinged threats towards Iran, North Korea, Venezuela and many other nations.

This has to stop!

What can you do?

Join us at a monthly vigil and rally on the most urgent issues of the endless wars.

Park Street. October 4, November 8 and December 6, 5:15-6:15PM.

UNITED FOR JUSTICE WITH PEACE (617 383-4857, info (at) justicewithpeace.org)
Co-Sponsors (in formation): Mass. Peace Action, United National Antiwar Coalition, WILPF

Photographer:Michael Borkson
VIDEO: https://youtu.be/2GpaR9p6yyY
PHOTOS: https://www.flickr.com/photos/protestphotos1/albums/72157687600950723
Afghanistan war 16 years protest 10-4-17 006.JPG
video-photos: 16 year war on Afghanistan protest
See also:
http://www.justicewithpeace.org
