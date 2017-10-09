Boston.Indymedia

Create account | Log in All sections News Commentary Announcement Review Interview All categories DNC Education Environment Gender Gentrification GLBT/Queer Globalization Human Rights International Labor Media Occupy Boston Organizing Palestine Police and Prisons Politics Race Radical Culture Social Welfare Technology War and Militarism Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version News :: Human Rights video/photos-Indigenous People's Day protest-Oct. 7, 2017 Boston, Mass. -Oct.7, 2017:

Protest against Columbus Day and his legacy

of genocide against indigenous peoples in the Americas. Click on image for a larger version

Changing name to Indigenous People's Day.

Rally, speakers on Boston Common and then a

march to Christopher Columbus Park on the

Boston waterfront to protest the Columbus statue there.

(because of a walking problem I was unable to get

video of the protest at Columbus Park).Organized by United American Indians Of New England www.UAINE.org

and the Sat. Vigil At Park Street which celebrated its 19th

year protesting war and social injustice , since October 1998

every saturday at Park St. on Boston Common.



Video:

https://youtu.be/3sY3S0ahtdg



Photos:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/protestphotos1/albums/72157687046200810 Click on image for a larger version

