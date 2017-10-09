|
News :: Human Rights
video/photos-Indigenous People's Day protest-Oct. 7, 2017
by Boston Indymedia staff
09 Oct 2017
Boston, Mass. -Oct.7, 2017:
Protest against Columbus Day and his legacy
of genocide against indigenous peoples in the Americas.
Boston, Mass. -Oct.7, 2017:
Protest against Columbus Day and his legacy
of genocide against indigenous peoples in the Americas.
Changing name to Indigenous People's Day.
Rally, speakers on Boston Common and then a
march to Christopher Columbus Park on the
Boston waterfront to protest the Columbus statue there.
(because of a walking problem I was unable to get
video of the protest at Columbus Park).Organized by United American Indians Of New England www.UAINE.org
and the Sat. Vigil At Park Street which celebrated its 19th
year protesting war and social injustice , since October 1998
every saturday at Park St. on Boston Common.
Video:
https://youtu.be/3sY3S0ahtdg
Photos:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/protestphotos1/albums/72157687046200810
