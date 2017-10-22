 US Indymedia Global Indymedia Publish About us
Printed from Boston IMC : http://boston.indymedia.org/
Boston.Indymedia
IVAW Winter Soldier

Winter Soldier
Testimonies
Brad Presente

Other Local News

Spare Change News
Open Media Boston
Somerville Voices
Cradle of Liberty
The Sword and Shield

Local Radio Shows

WMBR 88.1 FM
What's Left
WEDS at 8:00 pm
Local Edition
FRI (alt) at 5:30 pm

WMFO 91.5 FM
Socialist Alternative
SUN 11:00 am

WZBC 90.3 FM
Sounds of Dissent
SAT at 11:00 am
Truth and Justice Radio
SUN at 6:00 am

US Indymedia Centers

Philadelphia
Washington, DC
Atlanta
Rochester
Chicago
Urbana-Champaign
Los Angeles
Portland, OR
San Francisco
Create account Log in
Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version
News :: International
(A-Radio) B(A)D NEWS – Angry voices from around the world – Episode 5 (10/2017)
by A-Radio Berlin 22 Oct 2017
Episode number 5 (10/2017) of "B(A)D NEWS - Angry voices from around the world", a monthly news program from the international network of anarchist and antiauthoritarian radios, consisting of short news segments from different parts of the world, is now online.
Click on image for a larger version

BadNews2.jpg
Length: 1:15 h

You'll find the audio here: http://aradio.blogsport.de/2017/10/17/bad-news-angry-voices-from-around-/

Content:
* 98fm: Laws, actions and repression in Greece
* A-Radio Berlin: The Anarchist Days in Dresden, Germany
* Radio Fragmata: Struggles in Greece
* 105fm: Immigration struggles, gender violence and other topics from Lesvos, Greece
* The Final Straw: Interview on the case of Hermann Bell in the USA
* Bilda Kedjor: Antifa action in Gothenburg, Sweden
* Radio Kurruf: Mapuche hungerstrike and repression in Chile
* Dissident Island: DSEI arms fair in London and October Revolution 1917
* Frequenz A: Update about repression and solidarity related to the protests against G20 in Hamburg

Other audios from A-Radio Berlin in English (or Spanish) here: http://aradio.blogsport.de/englishcastellano/.

Or visit the new anarchist 24/7 online stream from the Channel Zero Network: http://channelzeronetwork.com/

Enjoy!

A-Radio Berlin

This work is in the public domain.
Add a quick comment
Title
Your name Your email

Comment
Text Format
Anti-spam Enter the following number into the box:
To add more detailed comments, or to upload files, see the full comment form.