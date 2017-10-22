Boston.Indymedia

|
News :: International
(A-Radio) B(A)D NEWS – Angry voices from around the world – Episode 5 (10/2017)
by A-Radio Berlin
22 Oct 2017
Episode number 5 (10/2017) of "B(A)D NEWS - Angry voices from around the world", a monthly news program from the international network of anarchist and antiauthoritarian radios, consisting of short news segments from different parts of the world, is now online.
Length: 1:15 h
You'll find the audio here: http://aradio.blogsport.de/2017/10/17/bad-news-angry-voices-from-around-/
Content:
* 98fm: Laws, actions and repression in Greece
* A-Radio Berlin: The Anarchist Days in Dresden, Germany
* Radio Fragmata: Struggles in Greece
* 105fm: Immigration struggles, gender violence and other topics from Lesvos, Greece
* The Final Straw: Interview on the case of Hermann Bell in the USA
* Bilda Kedjor: Antifa action in Gothenburg, Sweden
* Radio Kurruf: Mapuche hungerstrike and repression in Chile
* Dissident Island: DSEI arms fair in London and October Revolution 1917
* Frequenz A: Update about repression and solidarity related to the protests against G20 in Hamburg
Other audios from A-Radio Berlin in English (or Spanish) here: http://aradio.blogsport.de/englishcastellano/.
Or visit the new anarchist 24/7 online stream from the Channel Zero Network: http://channelzeronetwork.com/
Enjoy!
A-Radio Berlin
This work is in the public domain.