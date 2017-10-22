Boston.Indymedia

Create account | Log in All sections News Commentary Announcement Review Interview All categories DNC Education Environment Gender Gentrification GLBT/Queer Globalization Human Rights International Labor Media Occupy Boston Organizing Palestine Police and Prisons Politics Race Radical Culture Social Welfare Technology War and Militarism Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version News :: International (A-Radio) B(A)D NEWS – Angry voices from around the world – Episode 5 (10/2017) Episode number 5 (10/2017) of "B(A)D NEWS - Angry voices from around the world", a monthly news program from the international network of anarchist and antiauthoritarian radios, consisting of short news segments from different parts of the world, is now online. Click on image for a larger version

Length: 1:15 h



You'll find the audio here: http://aradio.blogsport.de/2017/10/17/bad-news-angry-voices-from-around-/



Content:

* 98fm: Laws, actions and repression in Greece

* A-Radio Berlin: The Anarchist Days in Dresden, Germany

* Radio Fragmata: Struggles in Greece

* 105fm: Immigration struggles, gender violence and other topics from Lesvos, Greece

* The Final Straw: Interview on the case of Hermann Bell in the USA

* Bilda Kedjor: Antifa action in Gothenburg, Sweden

* Radio Kurruf: Mapuche hungerstrike and repression in Chile

* Dissident Island: DSEI arms fair in London and October Revolution 1917

* Frequenz A: Update about repression and solidarity related to the protests against G20 in Hamburg



A-Radio Berlin

