News :: Organizing Boston Common Right Wing Rally Outnumbered by Leftists Counter-Protesters - 18 Nov 2017 Boston, MA - 18 Nov 2017



A crowd opposing the Right Wing rally on the Boston Common was gathering at the edge of the steel fences surrounding Parkman Bandstand. Two rings of barriers protected the protest area along with several hundred Boston Police officers in bright day-glow vests and helmets. A little before noon a group of Right Wingers gathered and marched along the perimeter fence towards the gate at the Public Garden end of the enclosure. The opposing Leftist crowd formed a line to block the Right Wingers. The group turned around and marched back toward the Tremont Street side to enter. Police made each person stop as they were frisked and patted down if they wanted to get in the protest area. People's back pack's were searched. After passing the first police check point people had to go through another check where police were using metal detecting wands. Both Right Wingers and media people were searched.



At the bandstand the speeches started and the Leftist crowd along the face about fifty yards away roared back. The Rightists repeatedly asked the Leftist crowd to define 'fascism.' The Leftist crowd chanted back 'No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA!'



At one point two black clad people got into some kind of altercation and were arrested. A crow of Leftist gathered around the police and chanted, 'Let them go!' The police formed a wedge of a dozen officers and removed the arrested people.



Different groups circulated among the crowd with banners, leaflets and newspapers. The Democratic Socialists of America had a banner, Don't Resist Alone handed out cards for the website, and the Workers Vanguard newspaper was offered by labor union members. People used bullhorns and sound systems to address the Leftist crowd.



After about a hour of speeches and taunts back and forth the crowd of about one hundred Rightists ended their event and were escorted out of the area by Boston Police while the crowd of Leftist were held back by bicycle police. The Right Wingers had come to Boston to hold another rally and were again met by a larger determined Leftist crowd. See also:

This work is in the public domain. Comments Re: Boston Common Right Wing Rally Outnumbered by Leftists Counter-Protesters - 18 Nov 2017 Reddit user cervance has posted an in-depth tactical reportback, well worth a read. Re: Boston Common Right Wing Rally Outnumbered by Leftists Counter-Protesters - 18 Nov 2017 And a new report from North Shore Antifa has been published by IGD.