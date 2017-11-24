Boston.Indymedia

Create account | Log in All sections News Commentary Announcement Review Interview All categories DNC Education Environment Gender Gentrification GLBT/Queer Globalization Human Rights International Labor Media Occupy Boston Organizing Palestine Police and Prisons Politics Race Radical Culture Social Welfare Technology War and Militarism Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version News :: Human Rights Video-photos-48th National Indigenous People Day Of Mourning 11/23/2017 2017 48th National Indigenous People Day Of Mourning in Plymouth, Mass. on the US "thanksgiving" day 11/23/2017.Oranized by United American Indians Of New England each year UAINE.org Click on image for a larger version

Video - 2017 48th National Indigenous People Day Of Mourning in Plymouth, Mass. on the US "thanksgiving" day 11/23/2017.Oranized by United American Indians Of New England each year UAINE.org

Hundreds and hundreds came out under a blue sky to protest the "celebration" of the US "thanksgiving " day. Many great indigenous speakers and a powerful march through downtown Plymouth.A message was read from indigenous political prisoner Leonard Peltier:

www.WhoIsLeonardPeltier.info



https://youtu.be/vRIqOEzUsk4 Click on image for a larger version

