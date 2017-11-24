Boston.Indymedia

 US Indymedia Global Indymedia Publish About us
News :: Human Rights
Video-photos-48th National Indigenous People Day Of Mourning 11/23/2017
by Boston IMC staff 24 Nov 2017
2017 48th National Indigenous People Day Of Mourning in Plymouth, Mass. on the US "thanksgiving" day 11/23/2017.Oranized by United American Indians Of New England each year UAINE.org
1-48th DAY OF MOURNING-11-23-17 edit (4).jpg
Video - 2017 48th National Indigenous People Day Of Mourning in Plymouth, Mass. on the US "thanksgiving" day 11/23/2017.Oranized by United American Indians Of New England each year UAINE.org
Hundreds and hundreds came out under a blue sky to protest the "celebration" of the US "thanksgiving " day. Many great indigenous speakers and a powerful march through downtown Plymouth.A message was read from indigenous political prisoner Leonard Peltier:
www.WhoIsLeonardPeltier.info

Video link:
https://youtu.be/vRIqOEzUsk4
1-48th DAY OF MOURNING-11-23-17 edit (3).jpg
1-48th DAY OF MOURNING-11-23-17 edit (6).jpg
1-48th DAY OF MOURNING-11-23-17 edit (7).jpg
1-48th DAY OF MOURNING-11-23-17 edit (8).jpg
