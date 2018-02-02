Boston.Indymedia

 US Indymedia Global Indymedia Publish About us
IVAW Winter Soldier

Winter Soldier
Testimonies
Brad Presente

Announcement :: Organizing : Police and Prisons
Prison Action News 11.1 Released
by PAN Distribution Collective 02 Feb 2018
Prison Action News kicks off its second decade of publication with the release of Volume 11 Issue 1! PAN is a biannual journal of prison resistance, written by prisoners, and edited and distributed by supporters on the outside.
Pan 11.1 Internet Version FINAL.pdf (2328 k)
Screen Version
Pan 11.1 Print Version FINAL.pdf (2332 k)
Print Version
In this issue:

- Interviews and information about Operation PUSH, a statewide prison strike in Florida.

- New prison resistance groups

- The latest update from Daisy Meadows

- And much much more!

This work is in the public domain.
