Boston.Indymedia

|
Comment on this feature |
Email this feature |
Printer-friendly version
|
Announcement :: Organizing : Police and Prisons
|
Prison Action News 11.1 Released
|
|
by PAN Distribution Collective
|
02 Feb 2018
|
Prison Action News kicks off its second decade of publication with the release of Volume 11 Issue 1! PAN is a biannual journal of prison resistance, written by prisoners, and edited and distributed by supporters on the outside.
Screen Version
Print Version
|
In this issue:
- Interviews and information about Operation PUSH, a statewide prison strike in Florida.
- New prison resistance groups
- The latest update from Daisy Meadows
- And much much more!
This work is in the public domain.