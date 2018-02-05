Boston.Indymedia

 US Indymedia Global Indymedia Publish About us
Let Siham Biyah Come Home! No Deportations!
by Class Struggle Education League
Email: internationalistgroup (nospam) msn.com 		05 Feb 2018
On January 27, hundreds of defenders of immigrant rights from many leftist organizations, labor unions, churches and sanctuary networks rallied in Boston to protest the deportation of Siham Byah. A prominent Occupy Boston activist and single mother, Byah was grabbed by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) police last November 7, torn from her son, beaten in a local jail, driven to Virginia and then deported to Morocco. The Class Struggle Education League, based in Lowell, Mass. and New Hampshire participated in the protest, emphasizing the importance of mobilizing the power of workers action to stop the I.C.E. deportation machine. It also noted the parallel to the struggle against slave-catchers under the 1850 Fugitive Slave Act, a battle which came to a head in Boston and set the stage for the U.S. Civil War. The CSEL is undertaking joint work with the Internationalist Group.
On January 22, hundreds marched in Boston demanding justice for Siham Biyah, a single mother and prominent Occupy activist, defender of Palestinian rights and critic of the Moroccan monarchy. Last November she was torn from her son, beaten in jail and finally deported to Morocco. (Photo: Justice4Siham)
Read the article at http://www.internationalist.org/letsihambiyahcomehome1802.html .
https://www.facebook.com/nhsocialist/

