Boston.Indymedia

News :: War and Militarism Boston Rally For Peace In Korea-video/photos 2/10/2018 Boston peace rally for Olympic truce in North and South Korea. Click on image for a larger version

Boston Common-Feb.10,2018:

From yesterday's anti-war protest against

US war on N.Korea





photos-

https://www.flickr.com/photos/protestphotos1/albums/72157663580823807

video-

https://youtu.be/o6baXoSj25c



From event announcement:

Rally at Park Street Station

Saturday, February 10, 1pm



The Committee for Peace and Human Rights, that holds a peace vigil every Saturday at Park Street Station on the Boston Common, will host a larger protest this Saturday focusing on the dangerous situation between the US and North Korea.



The activists will celebrate the Olympic Truce, which President Moon Jae-in convinced President Trump to observe, putting off the very provocative war games that the US and South Korea conduct on a regular basis. They hope that the truce can be extended and that the war games will end.



The protesters will demand that President Trump stop threatening Kim Jong-un and North Korea with attack, including nuclear attack. Koreans have a very well-founded fear of the US, remembering or learning about when their country was devastated by US war planes during the Korean war.



The fact that the two Korea's will march together at the Olympics and that the South Koreans elected a president who favors living peacefully with the North are reasons for hope. The bills in Congress limiting the president's power to attack North Korea on his own authority are also encouraging. Click on image for a larger version

