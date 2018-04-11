Boston.Indymedia

Create account | Log in All sections News Commentary Announcement Review Interview All categories DNC Education Environment Gender Gentrification GLBT/Queer Globalization Human Rights International Labor Media Occupy Boston Organizing Palestine Police and Prisons Politics Race Radical Culture Social Welfare Technology War and Militarism Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version News :: Police and Prisons Banner Drop in Solidarity with J20 The following report is reposted from It's Going Down. Click on image for a larger version

In an age of intensified conflict between the right and left wing, and between working people and the forces of neoliberal capitalism, solidarity is everything. We’ve seen the power of our movements and our people when we work together, we see it in steelworkers standing for teachers in Oklahoma, and in the recent lockdown by young Jews of the Israeli consulate here in Boston.



When we stand together, we can win. We stand in solidarity with out comrades now facing decades in prison for daring to stand up against the Trump regime.



Fire to the prisons, drop the charges!

This work is in the public domain.