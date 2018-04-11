Boston.Indymedia

 US Indymedia Global Indymedia Publish About us
News :: Police and Prisons
Banner Drop in Solidarity with J20
by It's Going Down 11 Apr 2018
The following report is reposted from It's Going Down.
In an age of intensified conflict between the right and left wing, and between working people and the forces of neoliberal capitalism, solidarity is everything. We’ve seen the power of our movements and our people when we work together, we see it in steelworkers standing for teachers in Oklahoma, and in the recent lockdown by young Jews of the Israeli consulate here in Boston.

When we stand together, we can win. We stand in solidarity with out comrades now facing decades in prison for daring to stand up against the Trump regime.

Fire to the prisons, drop the charges!

