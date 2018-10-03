Boston.Indymedia

Create account | Log in All sections News Commentary Announcement Review Interview All categories DNC Education Environment Gender Gentrification GLBT/Queer Globalization Human Rights International Labor Media Occupy Boston Organizing Palestine Police and Prisons Politics Race Radical Culture Social Welfare Technology War and Militarism Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version Announcement :: Media : Organizing : Police and Prisons PAN 11.2 Drops, Last Issue Ever Prison Action News has released Volume 11 Issue 2, which will be the publication's final issue. After eleven years of disseminating prisoners' stories of resistance, the PAN team has decided to move on to other projects. Pan 11.2 Print Version Final.pdf (3731 k) Pan 11.2 Internet Version Final.pdf (3732 k) PAN bottomliners issueded the following statement: "Prison Action News was founded in 2007 by the Anarchist Black Cross Network (ABCN) as a way for prisoners worldwide to report on their struggles and acts of resistance from behind bars. It has been edited, published, and distributed by a decentralized volunteer collective that has included groups and individuals in Asheville NC, Austin TX, Bloomington IN, Boston MA, Chicago IL, Cleveland OH, Columbus OH, Middle GA, Oakland CA, Pittsburgh PA, and Worcester MA.



After 11 years, and 22 issues, PAN is ceasing publication, until further notice. We thank all our subscribers for their enthusiastic support over the last decade. This newsletter would not have been possible without all of your tireless resistance and reporting on these actions.



Abolish all prisons! Tear down the walls!



~PAN Collective "

