Boston.Indymedia

Announcement :: Media : Organizing : Police and Prisons
PAN 11.2 Drops, Last Issue Ever
by Prison Action News Distribution Team 03 Oct 2018
Prison Action News has released Volume 11 Issue 2, which will be the publication's final issue. After eleven years of disseminating prisoners' stories of resistance, the PAN team has decided to move on to other projects.
227214_Pan_11.2_Print_Version_Final.pdf></a> <div class=Pan 11.2 Print Version Final.pdf (3731 k)
Imposed for printing
227214_Pan_11.2_Internet_Version_Final.pdf></a> <div class=Pan 11.2 Internet Version Final.pdf (3732 k)
Screen version
PAN bottomliners issueded the following statement: "Prison Action News was founded in 2007 by the Anarchist Black Cross Network (ABCN) as a way for prisoners worldwide to report on their struggles and acts of resistance from behind bars. It has been edited, published, and distributed by a decentralized volunteer collective that has included groups and individuals in Asheville NC, Austin TX, Bloomington IN, Boston MA, Chicago IL, Cleveland OH, Columbus OH, Middle GA, Oakland CA, Pittsburgh PA, and Worcester MA.

After 11 years, and 22 issues, PAN is ceasing publication, until further notice. We thank all our subscribers for their enthusiastic support over the last decade. This newsletter would not have been possible without all of your tireless resistance and reporting on these actions.

Abolish all prisons! Tear down the walls!

~PAN Collective "

This work is in the public domain.
