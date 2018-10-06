Boston.Indymedia

Create account | Log in All sections News Commentary Announcement Review Interview All categories DNC Education Environment Gender Gentrification GLBT/Queer Globalization Human Rights International Labor Media Occupy Boston Organizing Palestine Police and Prisons Politics Race Radical Culture Social Welfare Technology War and Militarism Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version Announcement :: Media : Organizing 2018 Boston Anarchist Bookfair November 17 - 18 UPDATED The 2018 Boston Anarchist Bookfair will take place the weekend of November 17th and 18th at Boston University's George Sherman Union, 775 Commonwealth Avenue, from 10AM to 8PM both days. Click on image for a larger version

Tabling applications will be accepted until October 12.



Workshop applications will also be accepted until October 12.



Other inquiries should be directed to organizers at bostonanarchistbookfair AT gmail.com.



Childcare will be provided.



UPDATE: This year's bookfair was a success! While attendance seemed slightly lower than in previous years, perhaps due to the impending holiday, the event featured tables from a wide variety of radical groups and many interesting and educational workshops.



Some highlights from the first day included:



- A queer anarchist history workshop, facilitated by a queer anarchist historian. Turns out Benjamin Tucker was the first person to stand up for Oscar Wilde, and Emma Goldman regularly gave speeches defending homosexuality.



- Two National Lawyers Guild members spoke on 10 common criminal charges in Massachusetts, and how defense lawyers and defendants can defeat them. Fun fact - machetes are not on the MA list of banned weapons, but throwing stars from crappy eighties ninja movies are.



- A member of the Squatting Everywhere Kollective presented SqEK's latest book, Fighting for Spaces – Fighting for Our Lives. A discussion followed, in which nobody could figure out why squatting is so much less common in the US than Europe.



Tablers included local groups like the Lucy Parsons Center, The Boston IWW branch, and the Papercut Zine Library, as well as out of town groups such as AK Press, PM Press, and Buffalo's Burning Books.



UPDATE 2



Black Rose Anarchist Federation has reported that a handful of white supremacists were ejected from the bookfair on Sunday after attempting to cause a disruption. Unfortunately, no Boston Indymedia correspondents were there to cover this development, but congratulations on a job well done to all who assisted! See also:

http://bostonanarchistbookfair.org/



This work is in the public domain.