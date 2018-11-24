Boston.Indymedia

Create account | Log in All sections News Commentary Announcement Review Interview All categories DNC Education Environment Gender Gentrification GLBT/Queer Globalization Human Rights International Labor Media Occupy Boston Organizing Palestine Police and Prisons Politics Race Radical Culture Social Welfare Technology War and Militarism Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version News :: Police and Prisons : Race FANG Collective Holds Home Demo at Sheriff's House Yesterday in Dartmouth, Massachusetts we demonstrated outside of the home of Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, who is notorious for his close relationships to ICE and Trump, and for the horrific conditions at the prisons he oversees. Click on image for a larger version

Photo by Uprise RI Sheriff Hodgson actively separates families through the prisons he runs, and through the 287(g) agreement that he signed with ICE. This agreement deputizes Bristol County Sheriffs with the power of ICE officers. Every month the Sheriffs Department boasts on their website about how many people they deport, with each deportation meaning another family has been separated from each other.



While we read a letter from ICE detainees being held at a Bristol County facility, Sheriff Hodgson came out of his home and filmed us until local police arrived.



We will keep taking action until we #ShutDownICE and hold Sheriff Hodgson accountable. Join us: https://bit.ly/ShutDownICE Click on image for a larger version

Photo by Uprise RI Click on image for a larger version

Photo by Uprise RI. Note Sheriff Hodgson in the red jacket. See also:

https://thefangcollective.org/



