Boston.Indymedia

News :: Police and Prisons : Race
FANG Collective Holds Home Demo at Sheriff's House
by FANG Collective 24 Nov 2018
Yesterday in Dartmouth, Massachusetts we demonstrated outside of the home of Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, who is notorious for his close relationships to ICE and Trump, and for the horrific conditions at the prisons he oversees.
Sheriff Hodgson actively separates families through the prisons he runs, and through the 287(g) agreement that he signed with ICE. This agreement deputizes Bristol County Sheriffs with the power of ICE officers. Every month the Sheriffs Department boasts on their website about how many people they deport, with each deportation meaning another family has been separated from each other.

While we read a letter from ICE detainees being held at a Bristol County facility, Sheriff Hodgson came out of his home and filmed us until local police arrived.

We will keep taking action until we #ShutDownICE and hold Sheriff Hodgson accountable. Join us: https://bit.ly/ShutDownICE
Photo by Uprise RI. Note Sheriff Hodgson in the red jacket.
https://thefangcollective.org/

