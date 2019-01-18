Boston.Indymedia

|
Announcement :: Organizing : Race
Prevent Fascist Haters From Disrupting the Boston Women's March!
by Stand Against Hate
18 Jan 2019
Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 9:30 AM – 2:00 PM at the Parkman Bandstand in Boston Common
We must show the haters that they have no place in our city! Resist Marxism and their fellow hate groups are planning to disrupt the Women's March on 1/19. We will find them and prevent them from engaging in hate speech and harassment towards march attendees. Join us in blockading the alt-right and preventing them from gaining ground!
Who is "Resist Marxism"?
https://thinkprogress.org/resist-marxism-front-for-far-right-organizing-/
https://thinkprogress.org/pro-trump-groups-plan-speakenglishplease-rally/
And the Proud Boys and Patriot Front who are their pals:
https://thinkprogress.org/civility-loving-republicans-host-gavin-mcinnes/
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/23/nyregion/gavin-mcinnes-proud-boys-nyp
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patriot_Front.
