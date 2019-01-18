Boston.Indymedia

Create account | Log in All sections News Commentary Announcement Review Interview All categories DNC Education Environment Gender Gentrification GLBT/Queer Globalization Human Rights International Labor Media Occupy Boston Organizing Palestine Police and Prisons Politics Race Radical Culture Social Welfare Technology War and Militarism Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version Announcement :: Organizing : Race Prevent Fascist Haters From Disrupting the Boston Women's March! Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 9:30 AM – 2:00 PM at the Parkman Bandstand in Boston Common



We must show the haters that they have no place in our city! Resist Marxism and their fellow hate groups are planning to disrupt the Women's March on 1/19. We will find them and prevent them from engaging in hate speech and harassment towards march attendees. Join us in blockading the alt-right and preventing them from gaining ground! Who is "Resist Marxism"?



https://thinkprogress.org/resist-marxism-front-for-far-right-organizing-/



https://thinkprogress.org/pro-trump-groups-plan-speakenglishplease-rally/



And the Proud Boys and Patriot Front who are their pals:



https://thinkprogress.org/civility-loving-republicans-host-gavin-mcinnes/



https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/23/nyregion/gavin-mcinnes-proud-boys-nyp



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patriot_Front.

This work is in the public domain.