Boston.Indymedia

News :: Human Rights : Police and Prisons ICE Prisoners in Suffolk County Jail Launch Hunger Strike Approximately 70 ICE detainees at the Suffolk County House of Correction (SCHC) have launched a hunger strike calling for an end to abuse and inhumane conditions.



FOUR PEOPLE are currently being held in solitary confinement in direct retaliation for participating in this hunger strike.



Additionally, according to detainees inside, SCHC is illegally detaining people beyond the amount of time that the facility is allowed. According to sources inside, the maximum amount of time SCHC is allowed to detain people is 24 hours, but people have reported being held for weeks. We have also been alerted that the A-number (known as the alien number) designated by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to all people who have an open case with the US immigration system is intentionally NOT being updated to show the current location of those being detained in Suffolk, potentially due to the illegality of holding detainees in the facility beyond the 24 hour period. We have verified that at least two people’s A-numbers have not been updated as of today, February 16th.



Suffolk County is not listed as one of the 78 law enforcement agencies with a formal agreement with ICE known as a 287g agreement. If there is no agreement, how does SCHC have the authority to detain people?



We strongly encourage everyone in contact with someone detained in Suffolk to verify the location of the person with their A-numbers and take screenshots and/or pictures of the results. To do that online, go to https://locator.ice.gov/odls. If you, or someone you know needs any support with searching for someone they know who is being detained in Suffolk, please message us or call the AMOR RI - Alianza para Movilizar Nuestra Resistencia support line at 401-675-1414.



This is a developing story, but please contact the Suffolk County House of Correction and demand that both detainees and incarcerated folks receive better conditions at the facility and for all detainees to be immediately released: 617-635-1000, extension 6510# or 2030#



Please also invite your friends and participate in this call-in day event happening on Monday.



PLEASE READ the full list of grievances sent from the detainees at Suffolk County: More details coming soon. You can also pledge to take action with FANG and the AMOR Community Response Team.

This work is in the public domain.