Boston.Indymedia

Announcement :: Human Rights : International FANG Joins Call to Shut Down ICE From June 23-29, join us for a Week of Action to #ShutDownICE. Our full call to action, and targets can be found at: ShutDownICEnow.org

For the past year we have been resisting 287(g) agreements between ICE and Sheriff Departments in Massachusetts. These agreements allow for law enforcement to carry out the duties of ICE officers. We have faced violence, and now jail time for the actions that we have carried out for this campaign.



Currently 80 law enforcement agencies in 21 states have 287(g) agreements with ICE. Every year, thousands of families are separated because of these agreements.



But on June 30th all of these agreements across the country EXPIRE. Agencies will have renew these agreements to continue their participation in the program. With these agreements expiring, now is the time to take action to make sure that they are not renewed. Additionally, ICE launched the Warrant Service Officer program to expand the 287(g) program and detain even more community members.



In addition to 287(g), we have also been calling on counties in Massachusetts to end their Intergovernmental Service Agreements (IGSA) with ICE. Under these agreements, local agencies are paid to hold people in detention on behalf of ICE. 67% of ICE detainees are housed in facilities with IGSAs.



You can see if your community has an 287(g) or IGSA agreement here.



More information on the Week of Action will be coming soon. Please check back to ShutDownICEnow.org for continued updates.

