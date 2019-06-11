 US Indymedia Global Indymedia Publish About us
Printed from Boston IMC : http://boston.indymedia.org/
Boston.Indymedia
IVAW Winter Soldier

Winter Soldier
Testimonies
Brad Presente

Other Local News

Spare Change News
Open Media Boston
Somerville Voices
Cradle of Liberty
The Sword and Shield

Local Radio Shows

WMBR 88.1 FM
What's Left
WEDS at 8:00 pm
Local Edition
FRI (alt) at 5:30 pm

WMFO 91.5 FM
Socialist Alternative
SUN 11:00 am

WZBC 90.3 FM
Sounds of Dissent
SAT at 11:00 am
Truth and Justice Radio
SUN at 6:00 am

US Indymedia Centers

Philadelphia
Washington, DC
Atlanta
Rochester
Chicago
Urbana-Champaign
Los Angeles
Portland, OR
San Francisco
Create account Log in
Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version
News :: Human Rights : International : Police and Prisons
Support Holly
by FANG Collective 11 Jun 2019
Holly (pictured on the right) is currently serving a ten day jail sentence after taking part in an action that shut down the Bristol County House of Corrections and an adjacent ICE facility.
Click on image for a larger version

64397766_1053558228175495_7658365484101795840_n.jpg
The action was organized in solidarity with ICE detainees who were on hunger strike at the facility demanding better conditions. Three other people who were arrested as part of the action are facing trial in July.

Holly issued this statement before beginning their sentence:

“We can only hope to change the world by staring injustice in the face and forcing ourselves out of our comfort zones. As walls are built and people are caged it is our obligation to stand in solidarity with the most impacted people to that they know we see them and that their voices are heard.

I believe that if more people put their bodies where their hearts are we could show these powerful state institutions that they can not cage, torture, and separate people without consequences. We will not be silent, far too much is at stake.”

***

Here's how you can support Holly and our campaign to Shut Down ICE:

--> DONATE to support Holly's legal fees:

--> JOIN US as we Rally Against ICE on June 29th at the Bristol County House of Corrections:

This work is in the public domain.
Add a quick comment
Title
Your name Your email

Comment
Text Format
Anti-spam Enter the following number into the box:
To add more detailed comments, or to upload files, see the full comment form.