Boston.Indymedia

Create account | Log in All sections News Commentary Announcement Review Interview All categories DNC Education Environment Gender Gentrification GLBT/Queer Globalization Human Rights International Labor Media Occupy Boston Organizing Palestine Police and Prisons Politics Race Radical Culture Social Welfare Technology War and Militarism Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version News :: Human Rights : International : Police and Prisons Support Holly Holly (pictured on the right) is currently serving a ten day jail sentence after taking part in an action that shut down the Bristol County House of Corrections and an adjacent ICE facility. Click on image for a larger version

The action was organized in solidarity with ICE detainees who were on hunger strike at the facility demanding better conditions. Three other people who were arrested as part of the action are facing trial in July.



Holly issued this statement before beginning their sentence:



“We can only hope to change the world by staring injustice in the face and forcing ourselves out of our comfort zones. As walls are built and people are caged it is our obligation to stand in solidarity with the most impacted people to that they know we see them and that their voices are heard.



I believe that if more people put their bodies where their hearts are we could show these powerful state institutions that they can not cage, torture, and separate people without consequences. We will not be silent, far too much is at stake.”



***



Here's how you can support Holly and our campaign to Shut Down ICE:



--> DONATE to support Holly's legal fees:



--> JOIN US as we Rally Against ICE on June 29th at the Bristol County House of Corrections:

This work is in the public domain.