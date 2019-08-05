 US Indymedia Global Indymedia Publish About us
Printed from Boston IMC : http://boston.indymedia.org/
Boston.Indymedia
IVAW Winter Soldier

Winter Soldier
Testimonies
Brad Presente

Other Local News

Spare Change News
Open Media Boston
Somerville Voices
Cradle of Liberty
The Sword and Shield

Local Radio Shows

WMBR 88.1 FM
What's Left
WEDS at 8:00 pm
Local Edition
FRI (alt) at 5:30 pm

WMFO 91.5 FM
Socialist Alternative
SUN 11:00 am

WZBC 90.3 FM
Sounds of Dissent
SAT at 11:00 am
Truth and Justice Radio
SUN at 6:00 am

US Indymedia Centers

Philadelphia
Washington, DC
Atlanta
Rochester
Chicago
Urbana-Champaign
Los Angeles
Portland, OR
San Francisco
Create account Log in
Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version
Announcement :: Media : Organizing : Radical Culture
Announcing the Boston Anarchist Bookfair on November 9th-10th
by Boston Anarchist Bookfair Committee 05 Aug 2019
Join anarchists and community members for two days of learning and organizing for a better Boston and a better world.
Click on image for a larger version

67101166_2424881410897206_3918884171262459904_o11.jpg
Against a backdrop of a Trump presidency and polls showing historic levels of disgust with both the government and capitalism, anarchists are building toward a world without politicians or billionaires.

Radical organizations and groups from across the country will be selling books, music, and art and sharing knowledge at this community event.

PROPOSE A WORKSHOP

APPLY TO TABLE

This work is in the public domain.
Add a quick comment
Title
Your name Your email

Comment
Text Format
Anti-spam Enter the following number into the box:
To add more detailed comments, or to upload files, see the full comment form.