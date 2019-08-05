Boston.Indymedia

Create account | Log in All sections News Commentary Announcement Review Interview All categories DNC Education Environment Gender Gentrification GLBT/Queer Globalization Human Rights International Labor Media Occupy Boston Organizing Palestine Police and Prisons Politics Race Radical Culture Social Welfare Technology War and Militarism Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version Announcement :: Media : Organizing : Radical Culture Announcing the Boston Anarchist Bookfair on November 9th-10th Join anarchists and community members for two days of learning and organizing for a better Boston and a better world. Click on image for a larger version

Against a backdrop of a Trump presidency and polls showing historic levels of disgust with both the government and capitalism, anarchists are building toward a world without politicians or billionaires.



Radical organizations and groups from across the country will be selling books, music, and art and sharing knowledge at this community event.



PROPOSE A WORKSHOP



APPLY TO TABLE

This work is in the public domain.