Boston.Indymedia

Announcement :: Media : Organizing : Radical Culture
Announcing the Boston Anarchist Bookfair on November 9th-10th
by Boston Anarchist Bookfair Committee
05 Aug 2019
Join anarchists and community members for two days of learning and organizing for a better Boston and a better world.
Against a backdrop of a Trump presidency and polls showing historic levels of disgust with both the government and capitalism, anarchists are building toward a world without politicians or billionaires.
Radical organizations and groups from across the country will be selling books, music, and art and sharing knowledge at this community event.
PROPOSE A WORKSHOP
APPLY TO TABLE
