NLG Lawyer Held in Contempt for Defending Protester
by Boston IMC 04 Sep 2019
National Lawyers Guild attorney Susan Church was held in contempt of court by Boston Municipal Court judge Richard Sinnott today, after reading portions of Constitutional law regarding separation of powers into the court record. on behalf of her client.
Ms. Church was representing a client who had been arrested for protesting the "straight pride" march held by white supremacist organizations last Saturday. Her argument followed a bizarre decision by Sinnott to refuse the prosecutor's attempt to dismiss the charges against her client. Under the US Constitution prosecutors are supposed to have the authority to determine who is charged and with what offenses.

In a press release the Massachusetts chapter of the National Lawyers Guild said "Today, when defense attorney Susan Church attempted to advocate for her client by raising these separation of powers arguments, she was jailed and held in contempt by Judge Sinnott. This continued a trend that began on Tuesday when he denied defense attorneys the right to make arguments on issues of bail and evidentiary issues."

Ms. Church was held for several hours and released following a hearing. As the NLG mentioned in their press release, Sinnott refused to allow charges to be dropped for many of the other people who were arrested at Saturday's protest. In addition Sinnott increased bail for several protesters, sending them back to jail until they could be bailed out again.

WGBH and Common Dreams have further coverage.

Re: NLG Lawyer Held in Contempt for Defending Protester
by Boston IMC
(No verified email address) 		10 Sep 2019
The corporate media is reporting that Sinnott's decision has been reversed by the Supreme Judicial Court.

Eight counter protesters are still being charged by Rachel Rollins' "progressive" DA's office. Watch this space for information on how to help these folks out!