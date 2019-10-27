Boston.Indymedia

Create account | Log in All sections News Commentary Announcement Review Interview All categories DNC Education Environment Gender Gentrification GLBT/Queer Globalization Human Rights International Labor Media Occupy Boston Organizing Palestine Police and Prisons Politics Race Radical Culture Social Welfare Technology War and Militarism Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version Announcement :: Human Rights : Labor : Organizing Boycott Wendy's Protest for Farmworker Justice in Boston Monday 10/28 The rally in Boston is part of a nationally-coordinated series of protests led by students and consumers nationwide to draw attention to Wendy’s failure to join the award-winning Fair Food Program which protects farmworkers against sexual violence and forced labor in supply chains like Wendy’s. Click on image for a larger version

Click on image for a larger version

Click on image for a larger version

Dozens of students, people of faith and Boston area community members to stage “Boycott Wendy’s” protest to demand the fast-food chain support farmworkers’ human rights





The rally in Boston is part of a nationally-coordinated series of protests led by students and consumers nationwide to draw attention to Wendy’s failure to join the award-winning Fair Food Program which protects farmworkers against sexual violence and forced labor in supply chains like Wendy’s





Boston, MA – On Monday, October 28 at 5:00 p.m. students from Brandeis University, Northeastern University, and other Boston-area colleges as well as local religious leaders and community allies will rally for a high-energy picket outside of the Wendy’s on Mass Ave (157-A Massachusetts Ave, Boston) demanding the fast-food chain guarantee the human rights of farmworkers in its supply chain by joining the Presidential Medal-winning Fair Food Program. The picket is part of the Student/Farmworker Alliance’s coordinated series of nationwide protests, where students and concerned consumers across the country are turning a spotlight on the rampant abuse and exploitation of farmworkers that persists with virtual impunity outside the protections of the Fair Food Program and Wendy’s unconscionable failure to participate in the Program. The protest in Boston will be one of over 20 demonstrations across the country that will amplify the CIW’s three-year national boycott of Wendy’s and call for verifiable protections against sexual violence, forced labor and wage theft for the individuals who harvest the company’s produce.





WHO: Brandeis University students, Northeastern University students, people of faith and Boston-area allies



WHAT: Protest to end sexual harassment and forced labor in the fields and demand that Wendy’s join the Fair Food Program



WHY: As part of a national push to boycott Wendy’s, conscientious consumers in Boston are joining farmworkers with the Coalition of Immokalee Workers to demand Wendy’s to join the Presidential Medal-winning Fair Food Program, which utilizes market-based enforcement and direct worker participation to guarantee farmworkers’ fundamental human rights.





WHERE: 157-A Massachusetts Ave, Boston, Massachusetts, 02127



WHEN: Monday, October 28 at 5:00 p.m.





The national series of protests come just three weeks ahead of the CIW’s next escalation of the Boycott Wendy’s campaign: a major march in New York City on November 18 outside of the hedge fund Trian Partners, Wendy’s largest institutional shareholder and the home office of several members of Wendy’s Board of Directors. Farmworkers are mobilizing from Immokalee to New York City to march with consumer allies in demanding that Wendy’s match the standard of all its major competitors — McDonald’s, Burger King, Subway, Chipotle and Taco Bell — who have been doing their part to guarantee farmworkers’ human rights in their supply chains through the Fair Food Program for over a decade.





The Fair Food Program was named one of the “most important social-impact stories of the past century,” in the Harvard Business Review and was called “the best workplace monitoring program in the U.S.” on the front page of the New York Times. The Program has harnessed the purchasing power of more than a dozen of the world’s largest retail food companies, such as McDonald’s and Walmart, to end and preventsexual assault, forced labor, and other human rights abuses in the U.S. agricultural industry. Today, the Program extends to seven states and three crops, affording verifiable human rights protections to over 35,000 farmworkers. See also:

http://www.sfalliance.org/news/2019/10/11/nationaldayofaction



This work licensed under a

Creative Commons license.