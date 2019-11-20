Boston.Indymedia

Create account | Log in All sections News Commentary Announcement Review Interview All categories DNC Education Environment Gender Gentrification GLBT/Queer Globalization Human Rights International Labor Media Occupy Boston Organizing Palestine Police and Prisons Politics Race Radical Culture Social Welfare Technology War and Militarism Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version News :: Education : Human Rights : Palestine : Politics UMass Amherst Students Organizing Against Far-Right “Groyper” Troll On November 12th, known far-Right troll, Louis Shenker, a student at UMass Amherst, disrupted the “Criminalizing Dissent: The Attack on BDS and Pro-Palestinian Voices” event, calling Linda Sarsour a “cockroach” and harassing audience members by recording them without permission and later posting these videos on Twitter. Click on image for a larger version

Is it racist to say America should primarily be maintained as a Nation for the decedents of the Patriots that were here before #1965?



— Louis Shenker🇺🇸#TheMinuteman (@Louis_Shenker) November 10, 2019



Since the event, Shenker has targeted individuals, clubs, and departments at UMass with threats of bringing “fire” to campus through his platform on Twitter. He is connected to numerous far-Right groups, social media grifters, and has appeared on InfoWars. He was also explicitly emboldened by UMass Chancellor Subbaswamy’s statement condoning the event for being anti-Semitic and causing Jewish students to feel unsafe.



Nick Fuentes is a white nationalist and a Trump supporter. He's been mobilizing recently at Turning Point USA events. Here are his comments after attending Unite the Right in #Charlottesville. "The rootless transnational elite knows that a tidal wave of white identity is coming." pic.twitter.com/4GUhb6bKwX



— It's Going Down (@IGD_News) November 11, 2019



Shenker is Jewish and lives at the Chabad House on campus. He uses his Jewish identity to thwart claims that he is a white supremacist by employing anti-Semitism. His Twitter account shows that he is deeply involved in the “Groyper” movement, which is headed by white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who marched in Charlottesville during the Unite the Right neo-Nazi rally.



First Question is a #Groyper@benshapiro finally named @NickJFuentes



It’s gonna be a long night Ben! #ZoomersRising #TheMinutemanBroadcast #Episode3 pic.twitter.com/70qJjyko09



— Louis Shenker🇺🇸#TheMinuteman (@Louis_Shenker) November 13, 2019







In response to his threats, flyers went up around campus alerting the community to his presence, and some of the things he has said. Many have been taken down, and there has still been no action taken by administration to protect the campus. See also:

https://itsgoingdown.org/amherst-ma-flyers-out-campus-groyper-troll/



This work is in the public domain.