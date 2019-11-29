Boston.Indymedia

Create account | Log in All sections News Commentary Announcement Review Interview All categories DNC Education Environment Gender Gentrification GLBT/Queer Globalization Human Rights International Labor Media Occupy Boston Organizing Palestine Police and Prisons Politics Race Radical Culture Social Welfare Technology War and Militarism Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version News :: Human Rights : Police and Prisons : Race Reportback on Zulu Whitmore's Court Hearing Today Today, November 25, a court hearing was held for Kenny "Zulu" Whitmore, a longtime Angola 3 friend and ally, who is still behind bars at Angola Prison. Following the hearing, we spoke with Southern University Law Center Professor Angela A. Allen-Bell about the hearing itself and the inspirational crowd of supporters who attended the hearing in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Zulu's next court hearing is on December 11. Click on image for a larger version

At the courthouse today SULC Professor Angela A. Allen-Bell was one of many supporters (including Robert King and Albert Woodfox of the Angola 3) that attended Kenny "Zulu" Whitmore's court hearing today (November 25) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Prof. Bell tells Angola 3 News: "Zulu's spirits were really lifted by our presence today. The State now has until the next court date (December 11) to test the fingerprints."



If you live close enough, please help support Zulu by attending his court date next month. The December 11 hearing will be at the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge, LA.



In the meantime, Prof. Bell urges supporters to keep up the public pressure: "The Louisiana courts need to know all eyes are on them."



For more information about Zulu's case, please visit www.freezulu.org



(PHOTO: Zulu supporters today at the courthouse to support Kenny "Zulu" Whitmore. Professor Angela A. Allen-Bell is standing next to Albert Woodfox and Robert King of the Angola 3. Many of the supporters shown in the photo are Zulu's family members, who had traveled from outside of the state.) See also:

