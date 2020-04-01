Boston.Indymedia

Create account | Log in All sections News Commentary Announcement Review Interview All categories DNC Education Environment Gender Gentrification GLBT/Queer Globalization Human Rights International Labor Media Occupy Boston Organizing Palestine Police and Prisons Politics Race Radical Culture Social Welfare Technology War and Militarism Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version News :: Human Rights : Police and Prisons : Social Welfare Work Stoppage by ICE Detainees in Bristol County Correctional Center Yesterday the FANG Collective reported a labor strike in Bristol County Correctional Center. From the FANG Twitter feed:



People detained by ICE in Bristol County have launched a work stoppage to demand safer conditions and to be released. They are now being retaliated against by guards and Bristol County Sheriffs. Reports are still coming in. "Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson and about 15 officers entered the facility, carrying guns pointed at the detainees who sheltered under plastic tables.” according to a lawyer, Ira Alkalay, who represents detainees in the jail. UpriseRI has more details.



Last week FANG received two letters form ICE detainees at Bristol County Correctional Center. The letters complain about extremely unhealthy and dangerous conditions inside the jail, including two guards with symptoms of Covid-19.

