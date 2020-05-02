Boston.Indymedia

Create account | Log in All sections News Commentary Announcement Review Interview All categories DNC Education Environment Gender Gentrification GLBT/Queer Globalization Human Rights International Labor Media Occupy Boston Organizing Palestine Police and Prisons Politics Race Radical Culture Social Welfare Technology War and Militarism Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version News :: International Developing Countries Struggle with Coronavirus Health and Economic Impacts From Ecuador to the Dominican Republic to Ethiopia, developing countries are struggling to obtain aid and financing to address the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus. Washington DC - From Ecuador to the Dominican Republic to Ethiopia, developing countries are struggling to obtain aid and financing to address the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus.



"Because of high debts and austerity policies, countries like Ecuador cannot provide basic health services to confront the coronavirus, let alone help their people survive the economic disaster," stated Eric LeCompte a United Nations finance expert who leads the religious development group, Jubilee USA Network. "While international institutions and aid groups are providing what they can, it's not enough to confront the enormity of this global crisis."



On Friday, the International Monetary Fund is expected to approve $500 million in emergency financing for Ecuador. The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) approved $700 million in loans for the beleaguered South American Country. About $350 million of the IDB funds are destined to bolster health services and support small businesses. In March, Ecuador's Congress called for a suspension of debt payments on the country's $4.6 billion public debt. 2020 debt payments for Ecuador would surpass 30% of the country's revenue.



In the Caribbean, only Haiti will see debt relief in a plan released from the IMF in April. As hurricane season approaches and islands wrestle with high poverty rates, the IMF predicts a 6.2% contraction of the region's economy. This week the IMF approved concessional financing of $650 million for the Dominican Republic.



As African countries confront the crisis, a number of countries received similar financing packages. Ethiopia will receive a $411 million package. African Finance Ministers called for suspension of debt payments to free up $44 billion to fight Covid-19.



"While the IMF is using just about every tool at its disposal to deal with the crisis, the aid and relief so far is not enough," said LeCompte. "To confront the crisis, the G20 needs to move forward broader debt relief and debt restructuring processes that include the private sector. The IMF and World Bank needs to cancel debts. Countries need to be able to access emergency financial reserves or what's known as the special drawing rights."



The World Bank and IMF released a joint paper on April 17th noting that as the economic crisis deepens, they would consider expanding debt relief to a broader set of developing countries.



In a March 23rd letter to the IMF, Jubilee USA called for a “well-designed, globally-coordinated response from the international community" to address the health and economic impacts of the crisis. The development group detailed a plan to expand debt relief, aid, financing, improve debt restructuring and move forward financial crisis protections and transparency initiatives. See also:

