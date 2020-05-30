 US Indymedia Global Indymedia Publish About us
Printed from Boston IMC : http://boston.indymedia.org/
Boston.Indymedia
IVAW Winter Soldier

Winter Soldier
Testimonies
Brad Presente

Other Local News

Spare Change News
Open Media Boston
Somerville Voices
Cradle of Liberty
The Sword and Shield

Local Radio Shows

WMBR 88.1 FM
What's Left
WEDS at 8:00 pm
Local Edition
FRI (alt) at 5:30 pm

WMFO 91.5 FM
Socialist Alternative
SUN 11:00 am

WZBC 90.3 FM
Sounds of Dissent
SAT at 11:00 am
Truth and Justice Radio
SUN at 6:00 am

US Indymedia Centers

Philadelphia
Washington, DC
Atlanta
Rochester
Chicago
Urbana-Champaign
Los Angeles
Portland, OR
San Francisco
Create account Log in
Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version
News :: Human Rights : Police and Prisons : Race
Protest in Solidarity with George Floyd Attacked by Police
by Boston IMC 30 May 2020
Mainstream media is reporting that police pepper sprayed protesters outside the District D4 police station on Harrison Ave. yesterday. The protest was against the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
The march, organized by Mass Action Against Police Brutality, began in Peters Park, and moved to the nearby police station. WBZ claims that only a few protesters remained there, while the rest kept marching - but fails to say where they went. WBUR's piece says that the protest simply went from the park to the police station.

WBZ shows a picture of a woman getting her face washed with milk, a common remedy for pepper spray. A short video of the encounter from WCVB shows protesters scattering from police, with some rubbing their faces and closing their eyes.

WBUR quotes a police spokesperson saying that 10 protesters were arrested and one other issued a summons. WBZ says only that "It is unclear if anybody was injured or if any arrests were made." despite a video posted on the Twitter feed of their own reporter, Nick Emmons, showing a motionless protester being carried away by three cops.

This work is in the public domain.
Add a quick comment
Title
Your name Your email

Comment
Text Format
Anti-spam Enter the following number into the box:
To add more detailed comments, or to upload files, see the full comment form.