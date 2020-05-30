Boston.Indymedia

Create account | Log in All sections News Commentary Announcement Review Interview All categories DNC Education Environment Gender Gentrification GLBT/Queer Globalization Human Rights International Labor Media Occupy Boston Organizing Palestine Police and Prisons Politics Race Radical Culture Social Welfare Technology War and Militarism Comment on this feature | Email this feature | Printer-friendly version News :: Human Rights : Police and Prisons : Race Protest in Solidarity with George Floyd Attacked by Police Mainstream media is reporting that police pepper sprayed protesters outside the District D4 police station on Harrison Ave. yesterday. The protest was against the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. The march, organized by Mass Action Against Police Brutality, began in Peters Park, and moved to the nearby police station. WBZ claims that only a few protesters remained there, while the rest kept marching - but fails to say where they went. WBUR's piece says that the protest simply went from the park to the police station.



WBZ shows a picture of a woman getting her face washed with milk, a common remedy for pepper spray. A short video of the encounter from WCVB shows protesters scattering from police, with some rubbing their faces and closing their eyes.



WBUR quotes a police spokesperson saying that 10 protesters were arrested and one other issued a summons. WBZ says only that "It is unclear if anybody was injured or if any arrests were made." despite a video posted on the Twitter feed of their own reporter, Nick Emmons, showing a motionless protester being carried away by three cops.

This work is in the public domain.